Trending: When Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri starred opposite Anuradha Patel in 'Phir Aayee Barsaat' - pics inside

New Delhi: Famous as Lakshman of epic show 'Ramayan' by Ramanand Sagar, actor Sunil Lahri became a household name. Ramayan made him an overnight star along with other lead actors Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who essayed the role of Goddess Sita respectively.

The epic which ruled the TV sets in late 80s and 90s witnessed a re-run on Doordarshan (DD) amid lockdown along with BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' and others. It became the most-watched show in the world, with highest TRPs for DD - such is the charm of this epic saga and its characters.

While surfing Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman's social media account, we got our hands on one of the old pictures from his movie 'Phir Aayee Barsaat' co-starring Anuradha Patel. The young and dashing Sunil can be seen along with the actress and picture bring back nostalgia.

Check it out here:

Veteran actor Ashok Kumar is Anuradha Patel's maternal grandfather. She is married to talented actor Kanwaljit Singh.

Not many know, Sunil Lahri's debut Bollywood movie came back in 1980 with classic actress Smita Patil, titled 'The Naxalites'.