Tunisha Sharma Death Case: 'Dastaan-E-Kabul' team resumes shooting with puja on the sets where she was found dead

New Delhi: The team of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' has returned to the original sets of the show and resumed shooting after the demise of Tunisha Sharma. Late actress' co-star Sayantani Ghosh confirmed in a new interview that the set was sealed for a month after Tunisha was found dead in the make-up room. Now, the team had shifted to a temporary new location and have finally resumed the shoot.

While talking to the Times of India, Sayantani said, "The production house has taken every measure possible to make us feel comfortable- and create an atmosphere of positivity. They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed a puja."

"Though the producers tried to extend the stay as much as they could, the scenes now required us to be back here. Location mein hum ko bohot compromise karke chalna padd raha tha," she added.

20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.'

Tunisha was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.