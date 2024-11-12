TV Actor Amit Tandon Admits Cheating On Wife Multiple Times

Mumbai: Television actor Amit Tandon was a popular name once upon a time. Lately, the actor made headlines after his shocking confession of cheating on his wife multiple times. In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, he revealed about making his wife feel miserable after he had several affairs. Amit spoke about the ups and downs in her personal life where he admitted to having affairs that destroyed his wife Ruby.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was quizzed by the interviewer if he had ever cheated on his wife to which he said", Yes, I did. Now what do I say. Yes, I have had moments where...I am thinking of how to put it respectfully but this has no respect. I let my impulses get the better of me. In that moment, I let parts of my past carry forward. Obviously, kuch waqt to usko kuch pata bhi nahin tha (for some time she had no idea). But eventually, when she got to know, it destroyed her."

Amit further added that his infidelity had a huge impact on his marriage," It creates a crack in your relationship, and sometimes it can't be repaired. It just keeps on growing. Fast forwarding, we had a child thinking that bacha hone se sab theek ho jayega (a kid can fix everything). It doesn't".

Amit and Ruby got married in 2007 and they drifted apart in 2017, but eventually, they sorted out in 2019. Talking about reconciliation with his wife, Amit says it was much needed.