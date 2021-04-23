TV actor Ayub Khan opens up on financial crunch, says 'will have to put out hand for help if situation worsens'

New Delhi: Popular film and television actor Ayub Khan recently opened up on facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown imposed in Maharashtra amid rising COVID-19 cases. The actor said that if there is no work then it will be disastrous.

In an interview with Times Now, Ayub Khan said, "We and people are going through difficult times, but god forbid there is not going to be lockdown. If god forbid I have to sit back for another year and a half or whatever then I will definitely have a big problem on my hand. We are not spending too much as we have to be careful about it. If there will be a lockdown for a year it will be a disastrous situation."

Meanwhile, in one of his earlier interviews with Hindustan Times when there was a 15-day shutdown imposed in the state, the actor had said, "It is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone is struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working regularly. I’ve earned no money. So, the strain is huge. I haven’t earned any money since the last one and a half year, and am down to the last little pennies now."

Adding more, he said, "You can’t do anything. You just have to make do with whatever you have. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help. What else can you do?"

The actor made his screen debut in 1992 release 'Mashooq' co-starring Ayesha Jhulka. He then went on to star in several movies before entering television.

He has worked in movies like LOC: Kargil, Gangaajal, Dil Chahta Hai, Mela, Chehraa, Mrityudand to name a few.

Ayub Khan featured in popular shows like Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, Ek Hasina Thi, India Calling, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Muskaan among others. But it was his role of Jogi Thakur in Uttaran which got him immense love and recognition.

At present, he is seen on Dangal TV show named Ranju Ki Betiyaan.