Maa Chintpurni Temple

TV actor Guneet Sharma visits Maa Chintpurni Temple to seek blessings of the goddess!

Guneet Sharma who made his debut with the TV show 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', is now seen playing the character of Amrik in the show 'Tere Dil Vich Rehan De'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: TV actor Guneet Sharma visited the famous Maa Chintpurni Temple to seek the blessing of the Almighty during the beginning of the year.

Sharma who made his debut with the TV show 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', is now seen playing the character of Amrik in the show 'Tere Dil Vich Rehan De'.

"I believe that any start-up in our lives should start with the name of God because that's the only one divine power who is blessing us no matter what we people think or do. When I was in Mumbai, I used to go to Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir every new year but unfortunately due to COVID restrictions, it was not possible this year. So, I went to Mata Chintpurni Ji, Himachal Pradesh this time. Visiting there was so peaceful and enjoyable and I felt like I had surrendered many things in front of Mata Rani," he says.

He said, "I also offered prayers for the longevity of my family and friends and I must say it was much needed as my mind got relaxed immediately and there was so much positivity around me. My new year couldn't get any better. At last, I wish each and every one of you a very prosperous and joyful new year."

 

