New Delhi: Television's one of the most sought-after actors Karan Mehra and actress Nisha Rawal's divorce hogged attention last year after the latter in a press conference levelled domestic abuse charges against her husband. Nisha made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife but later released on bail.

KARAN MEHRA'S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST EX-WIFE

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra held a press meeting in Mumbai and alleged that his ex-wife Nisha is having an extramarital affair with her so-called brother Rohit Satia who did her kanyadaan at the wedding. He also claimed he was physically assaulted.

ROHIT SATIA BREAKS HIS SILENCE

Days after his accusations, the man in question, Rohit Satia has broken his silence on the matter and rubbished all the claims made by Karan. In an interview with ETimes, Rohit said, "When all this happened, I stood with Nisha like a pillar. I have worked with her to get her justice. There's a lot; abhi tak kuch nahi pata kisne kya kiya hai aur kya hua hai. But now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you'll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference. I am getting too many calls, but when I read you writing about my phone being constantly 'vyast hai', I must tell you that if your number is not registered with me you'll get that message only."

On Karan hitting Nisha, he said, "I will speak on this question but after my lawyers allow me to. But let me tell you that I am a witness in this case. There's something I am giving out here. Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There's a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now."

KARAN MEHRA AND NISHA RAWAL

Nisha Rawal was last seen in the reality TV show by ALTBalaji's 'Lock Upp' where she confessed how she kissed her close friend while she was married.

Karan and Nisha dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017. Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.