TV actor Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu to become parents again, announce good news with awwdorable pics!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome new addition to their family. The good news of becoming parents again was shared by the duo on social media with awwdorable pictures.

Karanvir wrote: Children enter the world through us, but the plan is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He chose us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. Thank you

Teejay posted: So many blessings.. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, his grace. We move forward in our life with trust in Him.

And to the little one yet to be born.. I know every soul has a purpose, we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy of you.

The couple got married at the Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram, Bengaluru in 2006. They became parents to twin daughters Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra in 2016.

Congratulations to the fab duo!