TV actor Parth Samthaan pens emotional note after father's death, remembers the last time he saw him smiling

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is seen in a popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', lost his father on Friday. As per reports, his father died before he could reach the hospital in Pune to meet him. The actor penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering his father.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Parth wrote, "The man known for his vibrant smile, his hard work,and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling ...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always.”

Earlier, Parth had shared a picture of his first house in Mumbai, which he had gifted to his parents. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya.”

On the professional front, Parth is currently seen as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandez, The series is a reboot of the 2001 soap with the same name.