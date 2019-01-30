TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide

New Delhi: Television actor Rahul Dixit, allegedly committed suicide on the morning of January 30, 2019, in Mumbai. He was 28. News agency ANI took to Twitter and shared that a case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

Not much is known about Rahul's television appearances. As per media reports,the actor had come to Mumbai to establish himself in the industry and was still a struggling actor.

