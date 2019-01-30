हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Dixit

TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide

Dixit allegedly committed suicide on the morning of January 30 in Mumbai.

TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide
Representational Image

New Delhi: Television actor Rahul Dixit, allegedly committed suicide on the morning of January 30, 2019, in Mumbai. He was 28. News agency ANI took to Twitter and shared that a case of accidental death has been registered by the police. 

“Mumbai: A 28-year-old TV actor named Rahul Dixit allegedly committed suicide early this morning. Police have registered a case of accidental death, further investigation is underway. #Maharashtra”, reads the ANI tweet.

Not much is known about Rahul's television appearances.  As per media reports,the actor had come to Mumbai to establish himself in the industry and was still a struggling actor. 

More details are awaited on the same.

Rahul DixitTV actor Rahul DixitRahul Dixit suicideTV actor suicide
