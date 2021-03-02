TV actor Ravi Dubey shares dramatic fight scene with Jamai Raj 2.0 co-star Nia Sharma, see video

NEW DELHI: The second season of superhit television digital series Jamai Raja 2.0 got premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5 on February 26. The show is a digital spin-off of the TV soap 'Jamai Raja' which initially premiered on television in 2014 and garnered a huge fan following.

'Jamai Raja' show was on-air for three years and made a comeback as 'Jamai Raja 2.0' with a twist on Zee 5. While season one of 'Jamai Raja 2.0' was released on 10 September 2019, the second season was released on February 26. The show witnessed its lead actors - Ravi and Nia, in a never-seen-before avatar. In fact, the first season of the show showcased a lot of action sequences, which were loved by the audience.

Watch the trailer of the second season of the show:

Ravi Dubey, the lead actor of the show, recently took to Instagram to share a clip from the sixth episode of the second season of the series. He added a hilarious caption to it as well. The clip shows Nia, who essays the role of Roshini, yelling at Ravi, her on-screen partner as she says, "This f***ing relationship is over!". To this, Ravi, who plays Siddharth in the series, angrily replies, "It’s not f****ing over!"

In the caption, the TV actor wrote, "When u stop watching #jamai2point0season2 on the 5th episode and say 'it’s over'" with laughing emojis. Nia Sharma left an equally funny reply on the video and commented, “U bettttt it’s not f***ing overrrrrrrrrrrr @ravidubey2312”. Fans were also amused by the video and had a good laugh.

Ravi Dubey is a popular TV actor who made his debut in the television industry with a lead role in the DD National TV show 'Stree... Teri Kahaani' in 2006. He later appeared in smaller roles in shows such as 'Doli Saja Ke' and 'Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar' in 2007. It was after his roles in the family drama show 'Saas Bina Sasural' in 2010 and 'Jamai Raja' in 2014 that he gained immense recognition and fans.