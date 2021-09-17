TV actor Tushar Dalvi channels his inner 'Sai Baba'

Mumbai: The ongoing track of 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' focuses on the story of Govind Raghunath Dabholkar or 'Hemadpant', the author of the 'Sai Satcharitra' and essaying the role is Mahesh Thakur with Tushar Dalvi playing Shirdi's 'Sai Baba'.

Talking about the story of 'Hemadpant', Tushar Dalvi said about the approaching episodes: "Govind Raghunath Dabholkar was a very learned man who did not believe in holy men. Yet, because of Sai Baba, he is miraculously cured of his affliction of waking nightmares and his phobia of scorpions and insects. Sai makes Hemadpant realise that one needs to be compassionate towards others so that the mind's fear is obliviated."

He further adds, "The viewers should learn from this as well, especially because the terrible pandemic has made us cocooned in ourselves and we have forgotten how to be kind towards one another. If you have kindness and faith, then you will be able to witness the world with compassion."

'Mere Sai: Shradha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.