TV actors share fond memories of Makar Sankranti

Mumbai: Actors Dev Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary and Akshay Kelkar miss the festive cheer and kite flying during Makar Sankranti.

Dev, who plays Baalveer in "Baalveer Returns", was born and brought up in Gujarat, so Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan has always been a special festival for him and his family.

"Every year on January 14th and 15th, we enjoy kite flying with family as well as neighbours. This festive time is also the time for shopping and more interestingly Undhiyu (Gujarati delicacy), which just adds to all the festive cheer," he said.

"The best part of Uttarayan in Gujarat is that an evening before the festival, we all go out for shopping to buy clothes and kites and 'phirkis'. On the day of the Uttarayan before the weather forecast, we used to go to the terrace every morning to check wind conditions to ensure they are suitable to fly kites," he added.

"Tenali Rama" actor Ajay Chaudhary went down memory lane and shared: "My father was in the Army, so I have had the opportunity to travel to various cities. I have witnessed this festival in various cities in my childhood. What I loved and continue to love is the enthusiasm this festival brings. My fondest memory is of Gujarat where during Sankranti, the sky is full of colourful kites. It used to excite me a lot as a kid."

Makar Sankranti is Akshay Kelkar's favourite festival.

"I have my fondest memories tied to this festival of kites. I really enjoy flying kites. During my childhood, I used to carefully spend money given by my mother to buy kites. The most fun part for me was to fly kites which I ran behind for. I miss the enthusiasm of this festival but this year, I finally had the chance to fly kites on the set of 'Bhakharwadi' while munching on til gudd laddoos. It was like reliving my childhood memories of Makar Sankranti," he said.