&TV actors talk about brother-sister bond and what they adore the most about Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Siblings are our first friends, constant confidants, and supreme saviours. The love shared by brothers and sisters are one of the most special bonds and Bhai Dooj marks the celebration of this beautiful relationship. &TV actors Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their excitement to make this Bhai Dooj extra special.

Neha Joshi, who essays Yashoda in &TV show Doosri Maa, says, "Bhai Dooj is known as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, and I celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm every year. Although I pray for my elder brother's long life every day, I make it a point to express my love to him on this special day. As per tradition, I draw a square on the floor and make my brother sit there, apply tilak on his forehead, perform aarti for him, and then we both gorge on our favourite besan ke ladoo. After the puja ceremony, the best time is when we exchange gifts. I am not a demanding sister, but he has always loaded me with my favourite things. However, for me, the best gifts I have received from him are my bhabi and my cute little niece. He is older than me, but we share a friendly bond. Whenever we meet, we laugh about one thing for sure: how he cried when I was born because he wanted a brother to play with, and now I have become more like a brother to him. He has always been very supportive, and I will be eternally grateful to him for always encouraging me in my acting career. This Bhau Beej, if I want anything from him, it would be his simplicity, smartness, and intelligence. However, I will keep my gift for him a secret and surprise him. Bhau Beejchya hardik shubecha”.

Kamna Pathak, who plays Rajesh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “I thoroughly enjoy this festival, and for me, Bhai Dooj is all about enjoying favourite sweets and exchanging gifts. In my family, this festival holds great importance, and to celebrate it together, our entire family, including my cousins, gather under one roof. This year also, I will be travelling to Indore to celebrate Diwali and Bhai Dooj with my family. On this day, we give crystallised sugar, betel leaf, black grams, betel nut, and fruits to my brothers before performing aarti for them. After aarti and tilak ceremony, brothers give special Bhai Dooj gifts to us sisters, and we all take blessings from our elders. Once the ritual is performed, we all go out for lunch together and gorge on our favourite food items. I simply cannot hold my excitement for this day. I wish all the lovely sisters and brothers a Happy Bhai Dooj.”

Vidisha Srivastava, who essays Anita Bhabi in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “I feel this is the festival that gets siblings closer. In Uttar Pradesh, sisters observe fast for the whole day and wait eagerly for their brothers to arrive back home. A special tilak is usually made from kajal and sandalwood. After the aarti is performed, sisters offer prayers for their brothers, and they both exchange gifts. The ceremony ends with a grand feast that consists of traditional sweets and dishes. Every year, my brother gets me and my sister some nice suits or kurtas, and lots of chocolates, as we have a big, sweet tooth. This tradition of gifting has been followed for many years. So, every year I am excited to see what new clothes he has picked up for me. His gestures always make me feel special and emotional. I wish God would bless our relationship with happiness, understanding, and lots of love."

