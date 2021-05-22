TV actress Charu Asopa and hubby Rajeev to welcome first child, sister-in-law Sushmita Sen 'excited'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen are all set to welcome their first child. Charu announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful post about being 'thankful and grateful'.

In an interview with ETimes, Charu Asopa talked about her pregnancy, family reactions and how everyone is excited about the new bundle of joy. "Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. When we had given up, we got a surprise. I learnt this in my 4th week. I had this feeling that I should do a test and when I did the first test it came out to be negative but the second report came out positive. I was so used to doing tests by then that I was prepared that it was going to be negative, but suddenly I got this surprise. This is a new chapter in Rajeev and my life. I am in my first trimester. The baby is due in November," she said.

"Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby. Everybody is so excited, so happy in the family. Be it Rajeev, my mother-in-law, Sushmita didi or my side of the family. It is going to be after a long time that there will be a new baby in the family. So everyone is very happy. I have been getting so many congratulatory messages from everyone ever since I've announced the pregnancy," Charu quipped.

The Mere Angne Mein actress is currently at her mother's place in Bikaner. "I have come to Bikaner because my mother-in-law doesn’t stay with us and there was no one to take care of me. Here at least I have my mom, sister, brother and sister-in-law, everyone is around to take care of me. Also, the situation in Mumbai was not that great. Rajeev is in Mumbai right now. We have our pets there so somebody has to be there to look after them. I am going through so many changes in my body. I am experiencing changes emotionally, mentally, physically and every day I am witnessing something new," she said.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019.