TV actress Drashti Dhami explains why she will never do Bigg Boss!

New Delhi: One thing that the Indian audience can't get enough of is the drama, excitement, and fun of reality TV shows, which is perhaps why there are so many. The reality television show could be of any nature, from dancing to cooking to singing. If it is entertaining and fun to watch, the general public will gobble it up.

If one visits an Indian household, one might not know what is happening in their country politically, but you are sure to find people who would know what is exactly happening every day inside the Big Boss house. The format has also helped launch and relaunch the careers of many celebrities, and, over the years, it has turned into a vehicle for people to enter the hearts of the Indian household.

But among all the fanfare that these shows enjoy, there are still celebrities who try their best to stay away from it, and one such popular star and actress who has stayed away from reality TV shows such as 'Bigg Boss' or "Khatron ke Khiladi' is Drashti Dhami.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Drashti explained her reasons for this decision. She said," It takes a lot of courage to live with people you don’t know for so many days, and I don’t think I have the bandwidth to do that. Like even when I go on my outdoors, or even if I go on a long holiday, I think after a few days I want to come back home to all my people. So I don’t think I can do that. And Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am just way too scared to do it. I don’t think I am okay to deal with reptiles crawling on me. I don’t mind the stunt part of it, but I can’t do the reptile bit for sure."

The actor has turned down numerous offers to appear in these shows over the years, but she has remained firm in her decision.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Disney Plus hotstar historical web series The Empire, where she was cast along with actors such as Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, and Dino Morea. and is now gearing up for her new web series with zee5 'Duranga'.