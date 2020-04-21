TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald amid coronavirus lockdown, to donate hair for cancer patients

New Delhi: TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame has shaved her hair amid the coronavirus lockdown for several reasons and one of them is to help the cancer patients. In an Instagram post, Jaya revealed that she would donate her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. She also added that during this crisis situation, when she is feeding stray dogs and helping people in need with food, it becomes difficult for her to maintain her hair. Jaya categorically mentioned that she never bothered about her look but what matters to her is her work.

“Surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation. This helps me work more freely and better,” Jaya captioned her post. She also apologised to her ‘Thapki Pyar Ki co-star’ Ankit Bathla, who had asked the actress not to cut her hair.

Watch the videos here:

Jaya famously played Payal in Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She has also starred in shows such as ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’, ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’. The actress also had a brief role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Devdas’.