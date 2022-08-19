New Delhi: Popular television actress Nupur Alankar, who has featured in several hit daily soaps and Bollywood films has quit the showbiz world in her pursuit to practice sanyaas. Set out for the Himalayas, Nupur Alankar in her latest interview shocked her fans with the development in her personal and professional life.

The TV actress told Times Of India in an interview, "I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life."

"It is indeed a big step. Being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate my spiritual journey. I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses, " she added.

Talking about her actor husband Alankar Srivastava, Nupur said, "I didn’t have to ask. He knew where I was headed as I spoke with him once about wanting to take sanyaas. He has freed me and his family has also accepted my decision. I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren’t together though we haven’t taken the legal route for separation."

Nupur Alankar has featured in hit shows and films such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Bhaage Re Mann, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Diya Aur Baati Hum to name a few. She also featured in Raja Ji, Saawariya and Sonali Cable among others.