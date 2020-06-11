TV actress Nupur Alankar seeks financial aid, Renuka Shahane requests people to help her

New Delhi: Actress Renuka Shahane has requested people to help her good friend and TV Actress Nupur Alankar, who is currently facing financial distress. Nupur’s savings have been stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank and, now with no work due to the lockdown, she is facing a tough time. Her mother also needs immediate medical attention.

In a Facebook post, Renuka wrote, “A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money, unfortunately, being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown, that work has stopped.”

“Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother's account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink,” Renuka added.

Overwhelmed by Renuka’s gesture to reach out to people to help her, Nupur commented on her post by saying, “Thanks is too less to express how I feel about you replying every message with such dedication, Renuka Shahane. Friend, angel.”

Many people have come forward to help Nupur and shared on the post that they have made their contribution.

Nupur has been part of many shows including, ‘Swaragini’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Bar Phir’.