Ridhi Dogra Wears Traditional Outfit, Sends Love to Birth State Jammu in Lovely Post - Watch

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Ridhi Dogra has carved a special niche in the hearts of her audience with her previous projects and films and time and again she never fails to raise the glam quotient with her stunning attire and great looks. With her latest release ‘Pitchers Season 2’, and ‘Lakadbaggha’ she entered the IMDb’s list of ‘Most Popular Indian Celebrities’.

Ridhi keeps updating her fans about her work and personal life. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share some of her stunning pictures in a reel, leaving her fans mesmerized. She can be seen wearing a beautiful traditional attire from Jammu. She further jotted down the caption as she remembers her mother's love with a Bumbro song in the background. "माँ की दुआ love you @renudogra02 Also love to my Birth state, my paternal land Jammu J&K Does this song bring back childhood memories for you too ? "

While the actress reshared the reel on her social media story, she wrote heart-touching lines that express her connection with the song that takes her in the memory lanes of her childhood with Jammu being her paternal land and birthplace.

"HAPPINESS IS THIS SONG

REMINDS ME OF CHILDHOOD.

SIMPLER TIMES"

Ridhi Dogra is currently enjoying an exciting time of her career as she has 2 blockbusters films up for release that are "Jawan", and “Tiger 3” along with the highly anticipated web series "Asur 2" and an untitled romantic web show with Barun Sobti.