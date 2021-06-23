हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TV actress Sana Sayyad

TV actress Sana Sayyad set to marry boyfriend Imaad Shamsi, pre-wedding celebrations begin with haldi!

TV actress Sana Sayyad set to marry boyfriend Imaad Shamsi, pre-wedding celebrations begin with haldi!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actress Sana Sayyad is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Imaad Shamsi on June 25. 

The duo has already started the preparations for the wedding and the pictures of the pre-wedding activities were shared by Sana’s best friend who is also a renowned TV actor Adhvik Mahajan. 

The actor shared some beautiful pictures from their haldi ceremony. 

Posting a series of photos on his Instagram handle, he congratulated the beautiful couple and wrote, “Finally the Moment all of us have been waiting for. Can't express how elated i am to see my darling bestie @sana_sayyad29 getting hitched to this absolute gentleman & a sweetheart @imzi995. Wishing both of you a Lifetime of Love n Happiness
Outfit - @sidharthkkakkar thanks bro
#haldiceremony #mydarlings #sanasayyad #adhvikmahajan #drikshit #sanvik #adhvikians #blessed #gratitude..”

 

In the haldi pictures, Sana can be seen swinging along with her would-be husband and everything around them is yellow in colour. From their clothes to their decorations, everyone around them is yellow and is completely justifying the haldi theme.

On the workfront, Sana was last seen in Lockdown Ki Lovestory. Apart from this, she was also seen in Divya Drishti. 

She also participated in MTV India’s Splitsvilla 8 in 2015 where she finished as a runner-up with Utkarsh Gupta.

