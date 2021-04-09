TV actress Sayantani Ghosh smashes troll who asked her 'bra size', says 'stop-bodyshaming'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh hit back at a troll who asked her about bra size and made her uncomfortable. The telly star wrote a long post on social media smashing haters and questioning people on body-shaming.

Sayantani Ghosh captioned her post: A thread to end the “size” mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you? Drop a if you agree with me!

She also wrote: “Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it's not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!”

Sayantani was first seen in 2002 daily soap Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

She went on to star many shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Naaginn, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Sabki Laadli Bebo, Comedy Circus 1 and 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Adaalat, Bigg Boss 6, Meri Maa, Nach Baliye 6, Mahabharat, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel to name a few.