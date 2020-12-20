हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sayantani Ghosh

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh to star in serial 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'

"I am so happy to be a part of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' as I'll get to try something I have never done before - a light-hearted show," said actress Sayantani Ghosh. 

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh to star in serial &#039;Tera Yaar Hoon Main&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sayantanighosh0609

Mumbai: Actress Sayantani Ghosh is excited about taking up the light-hearted show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

"I am so happy to be a part of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' as I'll get to try something I have never done before - a light-hearted show. I think I am ending 2020 and entering into 2021 on a very good note," said Sayantani, known for her performances in shows like 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' and 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar'.

The show revolves around a father (played by Ssudeep Sahir) and son (played by Ansh Sinha), where the father attempts to become his son's best friend.

Meanwhile, actress Shweta Gulati, who played the role of Jhanvi (the mother), has quit the show. Her character Jhanvi meets with an accident and dies.

"It has been a lovely journey being a part of this show. I think I have made some beautiful relations here especially with Varun (Gautam Ahuja) and Rishabh (Ansh Sinha). Off-screen as well they treat me like their mother and I treat them like my sons," said Shweta.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sayantani GhoshTera Yaar Hoon MainSsudeep SahirAnsh SinhaShweta Gulati
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: What makes Rakhi Sawant perfect for the show?
  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M15S

Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore