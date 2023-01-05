TV and film actor Sai Ketan Rao drops major hints about his new ‘love revenge drama’ show

New Delhi: Actor Sai Ketan Rao has been featured in some popular TV shows and movies including 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali', 'Three Half Bottles' and the Telugu feature film 'Pelli Kuturu Party' to name a few. The actor stated that his upcoming television show is a story spinning in Amritsar, Punjab and has a love-revenge drama in which he is playing the role of the main lead character named 'Raunak Reddy' who is having two cultures with him where one half is of Delhi and another half is of Hyderabad.

The show is been shot in Mumbai and Amritsar.The shooting has already begun in the third week of December. He will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Amandeep Sidhu.

Sai Ketan Rao was approached for this show in the month of August, by Sandip Sikchand, the creative producer of the show which is produced by Sol Productions. The mock shoot for this show went on for a month and since it was a very difficult task, Sai had to really work very hard to grab this main lead role. The main lead of the show cannot disclose much about his character currently as he doesn't wants to give away the suspense. It will be a great treat to the eyes of the audience to watch this love-revenge drama.

He mentions that he is enjoying shooting for the show though it is a new working environment, but it is always a pleasure to work with a new team as it helps an individual to develop better acting skills.

Rao aspires to do various other platform works like films, web series in regional languages and foreign languages other than the television shows. This will be a great exposure for the actor and he wishes to also work in Hindi and Tamil films.The actor even wants to work in Telugu films as he has love for both Bollywood and Tollywood.

Sai Ketan Rao is a fitness freak and an early riser. Inspite of having a tight shooting schedule of nearly 12 - 13 hours he does remove time for his fitness regime.

When we asked Rao about his love for acting he recollected as he had worked for an Australian Company after completing his education but he had passion for acting since childhood.This helped him to bag the role in the serial 'Agni Sakshi' as his debut.

He started his acting career after the completion of theatre arts and worked on short films and feature films. Rao also has a film production company by the name of Aurum Motion Pictures.