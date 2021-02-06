हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dipika Kakar

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love ballad 'Yaar Dua' by singer Mamta Sharma is out! Watch

 

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim&#039;s love ballad &#039;Yaar Dua&#039; by singer Mamta Sharma is out! Watch

New Delhi: Ace singer Mamta Sharma, has released yet another long-awaited new romantic single ‘Yaar Dua’. The beautiful Punjabi song is directed by Ashraf Ali and produced by the music label, ‘One Music Originals’ across the digital platforms.

Mamta Sharma, a trendsetter, brings out her romantic Punjabi avatar in ‘Yaar Dua’. Besides giving vocals to the track, the singer along with one of the most adored couples on Indian television - Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, featured in the video. The lyrics are penned by ‘Bad-Ash’, beautifully capturing the emotions of a couple soaked in love.

Watch Yaar Dua song here:

Talking about the video, Mamta Sharma said, “It’s been some time that I’ve been creating romantic melodies along with club songs and it’s exhilarating to see that people love this side too. After garnering great response for the 'Yaara' song, I can’t wait to release ‘Yaar Dua’, with the ultimate real and reel life romantic couple of television. The video required the right amount of romance to bring out the emotions of the song and they seamlessly fitted the bill.”

Mamta’s popular tracks like ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’, ‘Aa Re Pritam Pyaare’, ‘Fevicol Se’, ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’, and many more songs make her unforgettable among her audience. This song will definitely leave a lasting impression on its listeners and be a great distraction in keeping them entertained after a year-long pandemic.

So music lovers have a reason to update their playlist because the music video is out. Don’t forget to tune in and keep humming on ‘‘Yaar Dua’.

 

 

