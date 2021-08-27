हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithun Chakraborty

TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei's promo was my brainchild, says Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty’s alluring voice and stunning demeanour made the trailer look even more promising.  

TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei&#039;s promo was my brainchild, says Mithun Chakraborty

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has ventured into different creative zones, proving his expertise. He was recently seen in the promo of the new show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ leaving the audience asking for more.

Mithun Da’s alluring voice and stunning demeanour made the trailer look even more promising. Well, he not only appeared in the trailer of the show but was also involved in the creative aspects of the project. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Talking about the same, Mithun Chakraborty shared, “The minute I heard Chikoo’s story, I was drawn to it. I was keen on being a part of the creative aspect of the promo as well. I used to sit with the creative team, discuss the shots and angles, and then even changed the script a bit at times to make it more engaging. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this promo is in a way my brainchild, so I made sure that everything has to be picture perfect!”

Watch Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei from September 6, 2021 at 6 PM only on Star Plus.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithun ChakrabortyChikoo Ki Mummy Durr KeiChikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei promoTV showStar Plus
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants are not entertaining audience: Rakhi Sawant

Must Watch

PT22M

Badi Bahas: New 'variant' of terror in Kabul?