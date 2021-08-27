TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei's promo was my brainchild, says Mithun Chakraborty

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has ventured into different creative zones, proving his expertise. He was recently seen in the promo of the new show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ leaving the audience asking for more.

Mithun Da’s alluring voice and stunning demeanour made the trailer look even more promising. Well, he not only appeared in the trailer of the show but was also involved in the creative aspects of the project.

Talking about the same, Mithun Chakraborty shared, “The minute I heard Chikoo’s story, I was drawn to it. I was keen on being a part of the creative aspect of the promo as well. I used to sit with the creative team, discuss the shots and angles, and then even changed the script a bit at times to make it more engaging. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this promo is in a way my brainchild, so I made sure that everything has to be picture perfect!”

Watch Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei from September 6, 2021 at 6 PM only on Star Plus.