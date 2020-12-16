TV show 'Yeshu' aims at spreading compassion, positivity

Mumbai: Yeshu, a TV show based on the life of Jesus Christ, is all set to premiere soon, and the makers hope to spread compassion, happiness and positivity in these gloomy times through the story.

"The ongoing pandemic has impacted everyone's lives, leaving them distressed and helpless. Through, 'Yeshu', our attempt is to spread compassion, happiness, and positivity in the minds of our viewers. The show will be an audience delight with a never-seen-before storyline presented for the first time on a Hindi channel, with a gripping narrative and a prominent cast," said Arvind Babbal, producer and director of the series.

He said the show aims at imparting the message of hope, selflessness, empathy, love, compassion, forgiveness, generosity, and kindness.

"These are all important human virtues. The show will highlight these important aspects of humanity, and lead people to the right path through the life story of a young, kind-hearted, and benevolent boy named Yeshu," he added.

The show will see child actor Vivaan Shah as Yeshu, Sonali Nikam as Mary, Aarya Dharmchand as Joseph, Darpan Srivastav as King Antipas and Rudra Soni as Herod Antipas.

"The character of Mary is undoubtedly one of the best and most significant roles of my career. The story narrates the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his mother, who as his support and guide, nurtures him to his life purpose. Often described as a gentle mother, Mary is a brave woman who has immense faith and a strong belief in God. She is a pure and a selfless soul, and immensely protective of her son. She knows that her son has taken birth for a higher purpose yet never complains about the difficulties that she and her family face. She is the first teacher of Yeshu as well as his first disciple," said Sonali.

"Yeshu" premieres on December 22 on &TV.