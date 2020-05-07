हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divyanka Tripathi

TV star Divyanka Tripathi's hubby Vivek Dahiya's Italian pasta leaves wifey impressed, video goes viral - Watch

Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' by Balaji Telefilms production made her a household name.

TV star Divyanka Tripathi&#039;s hubby Vivek Dahiya&#039;s Italian pasta leaves wifey impressed, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Television actors Divyanka Tripathi's hubby Vivek Dahiya are making the most of their time together amid lockdown. Doting husband Vivek donned a chef's hat for wifey and cooked a sumptuous looking pasta in Italian style, quite literally!

Divyanks put the video on her Instagram story which was later shared by several fan clubs and went viral. Watch it here: 

Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' by Balaji Telefilms production made her a household name.

The actress, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore. Not many are aware of the fact that Divyanka Tripathi has won a gold medal in rifle shooting.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married co-star Vivek Dahiya and theirs was a dream wedding. Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya lifted the coveted trophy in 2017 and were declared winners of the couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. 

 

Tags:
Divyanka Tripathidivyanka tripathi picsVivek DahiyaDivyanka Tripathi TV showsPastaitalian dish
Next
Story

Viral: A young Sonu Nigam singing 'Mahabharat' title song in BR Chopra's presence is precious - Watch
  • 52,952Confirmed
  • 1,783Deaths

Full coverage

  • 37,55,341Confirmed
  • 2,63,831Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Vizag gas leak: What is Styrene Gas?