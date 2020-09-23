TV star Jasmin Bhasin, singer Rahul Vaidya in 'Bigg Boss 14'? Leaked contestant list of Salman Khan's show!

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the big daddy of all reality shows - Bigg Boss will take over the small screens for good three months. Bigg Boss is ready with its season 14 and like always, a tentative list of contestants is out!

A popular fan page of Bigg Boss has shared a leaked list of contestants, hinting at a probable mix of celebrities from television, music and film industry. Take a look at the tweets here:

More Names will Be Out Soon — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 23, 2020

Last season 'Bigg Boss 13' was one of the most talked-about and successful seasons across the years. All eyes are set on 'Bigg Boss 14' and how this time the contestants will make it interesting.

This year, given the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, social distancing norms and other precautions will be taken inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house to ensure the safety of all.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as the numero uno host of the show which begins year season from October 3.