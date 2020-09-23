हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

TV star Jasmin Bhasin, singer Rahul Vaidya in 'Bigg Boss 14'? Leaked contestant list of Salman Khan's show!

This year, given the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, social distancing norms and other precautions will be taken inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house to ensure the safety of all. 

TV star Jasmin Bhasin, singer Rahul Vaidya in &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;? Leaked contestant list of Salman Khan&#039;s show!

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the big daddy of all reality shows - Bigg Boss will take over the small screens for good three months. Bigg Boss is ready with its season 14 and like always, a tentative list of contestants is out!

A popular fan page of Bigg Boss has shared a leaked list of contestants, hinting at a probable mix of celebrities from television, music and film industry. Take a look at the tweets here: 

Last season 'Bigg Boss 13' was one of the most talked-about and successful seasons across the years. All eyes are set on 'Bigg Boss 14' and how this time the contestants will make it interesting.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as the numero uno host of the show which begins year season from October 3. 

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14bigg boss 14 contestantsSalman KhanJasmin BhasinRahul Vaidya
