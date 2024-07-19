TVF Drops 'Arranged Couple' Episode 4: 'We Need To Talk', Explores Modern Relationships

New Delhi: Titled "We Need To Talk," this episode delves deeper into the evolving relationship between Anu and Rishi, portrayed by Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha respectively.

TVF has carved a niche for itself by consistently tapping into the pulse of the youth with its realistic portrayals of modern relationships. "Arranged Couple" has been no exception, captivating viewers with its authentic narrative and engaging characters. The show follows the journey of Anu and Rishi as they navigate the complexities of an arranged marriage, blending drama with moments of laughter and love.

The stellar cast includes Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in pivotal roles, supported by Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh, and Ankit Motghare.

TVF's approach to storytelling, from "Arranged Couple" to "Permanent Roommates," demonstrates their profound understanding of relationship dynamics. They skillfully bring these dynamics to life on screen, capturing the nuances that resonate deeply with their audience. One after another, they are bringing really interesting content like Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4 to Arranged Couple, it is also looking very promising.

For viewers eager to experience the latest episode of "Arranged Couple", Episode 4 "We Need To Talk" is now available: