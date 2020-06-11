UK crime drama 'Black Widows' to get Indian remake

Mumbai: The international show " Black Widows" is all set for an Indian adaptation.

The crime drama created by Roope Lehtinen and Mikko Polla, and it tells a dark comic story of three best friends who try to kill their husbands.

The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

The cast of the original version included Beate Bill, Cecilia Forss and Synnove Macody Lund. The Indian version's cast has not been revealed yet.

" 'Black Widows' is an engaging story featuring strong female protagonists, plenty of suspense and a large dose of dark humour. We could immediately see its appeal for Indian audiences. I am certain that this could prove to be a hugely popular, binge-worthy series when it launches later this year," said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5, the platform that brings the show to India along with Big Synergy on a two-season deal.