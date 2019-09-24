Unlock the power of brand amplification with ZEE5's Ampli5

ZEE5, India's fastest growing ConTech brand has launched a unique brand amplification tool called 'Ampli5', a one of its kind offering from ZEE5's industry-defining Ad-suite stack. Ampli5, as the name suggests, will strengthen brand loyalty, and improve sales conversions by helping brands execute high impact campaigns with the help of Influencer engagement, Social marketing, Branded content, Content marketing and Integration.

A powerful brand story instils a sense of a bigger purpose that is beyond the product or service being offered. With the help of Ampli5, brands will be able to evaluate what type of content works best for them; images vs video, short-form vs long-form, listicle vs standard editorial. By understanding what users respond best to, brands will be able to adapt their content strategy and improve the effectiveness of the campaign which can be easily tracked and optimised.

Taranjeet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, ZEE5 India said, ''We are thrilled with the initial response received from brands who used Ampli5 to enhance their presence in a cluttered digital market. Launch of Ampli5 and other offerings as part of the ad-suite fortifies our commitment to investing in the latest and relevant ad tech to give advertisers the best solutions for building brands, reaching their target consumer in the most cost-efficient manner and in a brand-safe environment.''

Ampli5 is the first of many offerings that ZEE5 has launched as part of its 'Ad-suite' offering for brands and the advertising ecosystem at large. The innovative advertising solutions from ZEE5's Ad-suite coupled with the large and loyal consumer base of ZEE5 will help brands segment and target their consumers in an efficient manner to achieve their brand goals & boost imagery.

In 2019 itself, ZEE5, India's fastest growing ConTech brand has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 72+ shows by March 2020. It has crossed 50 million+ gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million global monthly active users globally as of June 2019.

Some of the original content launched so far include widely acclaimed Kaafir, Rejctx – new age thriller drama, Barot House – a suspense drama film and Posham Pa – psychological thriller to name a few. In the launch pipeline includes, Jamai 2.0 – a romantic thriller starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma which is a digital sequel of popular Television series Jamai Raja, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala - an Indian romantic comedy web series starring Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal, Mission Over Mars (MOM) – Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh led drama series and Bhram – featuring Kalki Koechlin and many more.