Uorfi Javed Stars In ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar,’ Offering An Unfiltered Look At Her Life

New Delhi: Today, Prime Video has unveiled its latest unscripted Original series, ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, providing an intimate and unfiltered glimpse into the life of India’s viral sensation, Uorfi Javed. The series is available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video across over 240 countries and territories.

Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ consists of nine episodes that delve into both the public and private aspects of Javed's life. The series promises to shed light on the various facets of her high-profile career and personal challenges.

Here are five reasons why ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ is a must-watch:

U - Unapologetic Authenticity: Uorfi Javed is celebrated for her bold and unfiltered persona, which the series captures in its entirety.

O - Over-the-Top Entertainment: Known for her extravagant style, Uorfi ensures that ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ stays far from ordinary.

R - Realness: Genuine Amidst Facades: In an industry rife with pretense, Uorfi stands out for her authenticity and refusal to conform.

F - Fearless Resilience: The series highlights Uorfi's determination and courage in facing adversity without backing down.

I - Inimitable Presence: Uorfi's unique character is central to the series, showcasing her as a one-of-a-kind personality.

‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ not only showcases Uorfi Javed’s glamorous public life but also explores her personal struggles, including her quest for fame, family dynamics, and the reality behind the social media facade. This series offers a comprehensive view of one of India’s most talked-about celebrities, promising insights that go beyond the headlines.