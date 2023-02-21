Urfi Javed to Participate in Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'? Deets Inside

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one such name who needs no introduction, ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT, she has been in the headlines almost every day. As per the latest rumours, the controversial starlet will soon be participating in Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.'

According to E-Times, Urfi Javed has been approached for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show KKK13. 'Urfi recently met the makers and if everything goes well, she will be flying with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the other contestants to shoot for the show,' the entertainment portal claims. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is a stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Choreographer Tushar Kalia won the last season.

Rohit selected Shalin for the new season but the TV actor rejected the offer as he is very scared to be a part of this show, he has many phobias.

Also, actress Ankit Lokhande recently revealed that she was approached for KKK 13. However, the actress shared that she will not be participating because she thinks that she is 'not a good contender' for the show.