हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Uttar Ramayan's Kush and Shri Krishna actor Swwapnil Joshi's kids refuse to recognise him in epic shows!

Swwapnil Joshi is ecstatic over the mythological re-run wave as 'Uttar Ramayan' tops the TRP charts!

Uttar Ramayan&#039;s Kush and Shri Krishna actor Swwapnil Joshi&#039;s kids refuse to recognise him in epic shows!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has shaken the entire world, having a dastardly impact on everyone's lives. The Indian entertainment industry is no different! With epic shows making their comeback during the lockdown on Doordarshan (DD), the decision to re-run the shows that impacted everyone's childhood has been welcomed with open arms by viewers across the country. 

And, like so many others, actor Swwapnil Joshi has also taken to watching the re-runs of these shows. In fact, two of the actor's really popular shows, 'Uttar Ramayan' and 'Shri Krishna' are also making their way back into people's homes. 

Defying all odds, Swwapnil Joshi has proved his mettle and made his mark across the cinematic universe! From a popular child in the Indian television scene to the chocolate boy of the Marathi film and TV industry, Swwapnil Joshi has also marked his foray into the recently trending web-series domain lately with Samantar.

Speaking on the re-runs of mythological shows, Swwapnil avers, “The lockdown takes a toll on the people and everyone needs their calm. Nothing calms you more than shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna.” 

Out of the three iconic shows, the actor par excellence has played lead roles in two of them; as Kush (of Luv and Kush) in Uttar Ramayan and Krishna of Shri Krishna. "There is nobody in the world who doesn't know about Lord Rama and Krishna,” the actor adds.

Citing that these aren't mere shows and are a part of so many people's childhoods and culture, Swwapnil believes that, irrespective of caste or religion, Ramayana and Mahabharat are TV shows that every Indian has watched and enjoyed! Swwapnil Joshi has the final word, “This is an amazing opportunity for everyone to relive their childhoods, including me! Personally, I am enjoying the re-runs with my children.” 

Interestingly enough, Swwapnil reveals that his kids do not recognize him on the show! “They refuse to believe that it's me on-screen. I was 9 or 10 at that time.”

 

Tags:
RamayanMahabharatUttar RamayanSwwapnil JoshiSwapnil JoshiShri Krishna
Next
Story

These Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu films to have a confirmed OTT release on Amazon Prime amid lockdown
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Even after the Auraiya road accident, trucks full of labors passing through the Lucknow-Auraiya highway