Valentine’s Day 2022: Baal Shiv’s Mouli Ganguly shares her plan with on-screen son and off-screen bestie Aan Tiwari

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day 2022 is just around the corner. While the day is particularly celebrated and embraced by couples, at its core Valentine’s Day celebrates love of all kinds. Actress Mouli Ganguly, who is essaying Mahasati Anusuya’s character in &TV’s Baal Shiv, talks about the special bond she shares with her on-screen son and off-screen best friend, Aan Tiwari. She calls him her Valentine and says he ‘truly brings me happiness and his presence make everything stress-free and easy’.

“Aan and I are very close. My day without Aan is incomplete. The moment I enter the sets of Baal Shiv, my eyes automatically search for him. He means the world to me and is my little best friend. He brings me flowers from the garden, tells me his stories, never eats without me, and warmly hugs me. He is my Valentine. He truly brings me happiness and his presence make everything stress-free and easy,” shared Mouli.

Speaking about how she will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Ian, Mouli revealed, “To show my love for him and celebrate this bond, I intend to surprise him by renting his favourite cartoon character’s costume and landing up at his place to have a fun and playful day with him. I can already sense his excitement when he meets his favourite cartoon character and I hope it makes his day special and memorable”.

Sharing a special message for her fans, Mouli said not to limit love to one specific kind. “On this special day, I just want to say, do not limit your love to just your romantic or life partner. Share your love with all your loved ones,” concluded the ‘Baal Shiv’ actress.