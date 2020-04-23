Venture into the mystical world of 'Alice In Wonderland' with 'The Bookmarked Collection' on &PrivéHD

Who knew that chasing an unusual rabbit would lead a teenage girl into the topsy-turvy alternate and magical world of Wonderland! Sounds familiar? This Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 PM, &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, brings the fantastical tale of 'Alice In Wonderland' airing as part of its ongoing property 'The Bookmarked Collection.'

The two-time Academy Award Winning movie follows the story of young Alice (Mia Wasikowska) whose dreams and nightmares turn into reality. The film opens with Alice who inadvertently makes her way to a strange yet surreal place called 'Underland' where she reunites with her friends Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp), the Cheshire Cat and others.

It is there that Alice learns it is her destiny to end the Red Queen's (Helena Bonham Carter) reign of terror and restore the rightful White Queen (Anne Hathaway) to her throne.

Will young Alice succeed in her mission?

Relive your favourite story as it comes to life with 'The Bookmarked Collection' and witness the magical world of 'Alice In Wonderland' on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD