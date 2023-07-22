Veteran Singer Anu Malik Is Back On The Mentor Chair For TV Reality Show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

New Delhi: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context.

After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.

The latest on this season is that the evergreen singer-composer, Anu Malik, is all set to grace the show once again as a judge, completing the esteemed panel alongside Neeti Mohan and Himesh Reshamiya. Over the years, Anu Malik has given some amazing Bollywood tracks to the industry such as Sandese Aate Hai, Moh Moh Ke Daage, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, Churaake Dil Mera, Oonchi Hai Building and many more. A fan-favorite judge for singing reality shows, his presence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will bring light-hearted warmth and humour apart from his rich mine-field of experience and expertise to the show!



Anu Malik said, “Returning to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a judge feels like coming back home. This platform is where melodies resonate, and dreams take flight. Excited to embark on this musical journey, guiding and nurturing incredible talent. Sharing the panel with Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan, two fantastic artistes of our fraternity, adds to the joy. Can't wait to witness the symphony of passion, dedication and unforgettable performances by the contestants, keeping the audience entertained!”



While Anu Malik’s excitement for the upcoming season of SRGMP is palpable, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country. It has been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. With auditions yet to occur in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, Pune, and the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fever is set to grip the nation as the best singing talent tries to grab their spot in the competition.



In the meantime, stay tuned as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season isand4 all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.



