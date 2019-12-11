Video of girl imitating Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the masses without fail. However, it's lead character Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's absence from the show is raising many eyebrows as fans are missing her.

But for now, a video of a college-going girl imitating the way Dayaben speaks is breaking the internet. Social media is hailing her just perfect act.

Watch it here:

Speculation over Disha's comeback had been doing the rounds for quite some time. After reports of Disha Vakani not returning to the show started doing the rounds, it came to light that makers are hunting for a fresh face.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

She did shot for an episode a few days back and it made her fans happy but the suspense is still mounted on whether Disha will return to the show full time or not.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.