Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana to re-enter 'Bigg Boss 13' - Know why!

New Delhi: Things are getting spicer inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. This season has emerged by far one of the most successful ones in the history of 'Bigg Boss'. With only a few days left for the grand finale, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned in offering solid entertainment to the viewers.

Therefore, to make it more interesting, former contestants will re-enter the house during 'Connections Week' episode. In fact, in the promo, we saw Vikas Gupta will once again go inside the house but this time to support popular contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Following the 'Family Week', during ‘Connections Week’ contestants’ friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in tasks. Supporting Arti Singh will be her sister-in-law and 'Bigg Boss 1' contestant Kashmera Shah.

Asim will see Himanshi Khurana one more time inside the house as she will enter as his support system. Mahira, Vishal and Shehnaz will have their brothers backing them while Rashami will have her dear friend Devoleena supporting her.

Interestingly, recently evicted Shefali Jariwali will re-enter the house to support Paras.

It remains to be seen if Kashmera's entry will create a spark inside the house. Will Himanshi and Asim reunite to give their relationship a new lease of life or will Devoleena and Rashami’s relationship turn sour after the former expressed her views about Arhaan?