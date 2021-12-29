Vikas Gupta slams Asim Riaz for judging Shehnaaz Gill's dancing video, Himanshi Khurana hits back

NEW DELHI: TV producer and former Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta slammed rapper-model and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz after the latter's cryptic tweet on Shehnaaz Gill's dancing videos from an engagement party, went viral and invited wrath from netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas Gupta wrote, "Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it's not just one relationship that you enter into thats your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it's the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn't and shouldn't be dependent on any basis. When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others. Loosing a family member doesn't make you have bite of a cake from your best friends birthday party sometimes it's cause it's your fav choclate and you are hungry and sometimes it's cause you don't want your friend to feel bad."

"Life goes on and it should. #siddharthshukla isn't here anymore life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more. The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don't really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn't really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friend's smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings," he added.

Asim had recently shared a cryptic tweet, without naming or tagging anyone, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld."

A section of social media users assumed that Asim had taken an indirect dig at Shehnaaz for dancing happily after Sidharth's death. 'Shame on Asim Riaz' started trending on Twitter. After facing such backlash, Asim took to the micro-blogging site and stated that his tweet was not meant for Shehnaaz. He also asked netizens to stop targeting him.

Interestingly, Asim's tweet comes hours after Shehnaaz's video of dancing on the 'Zingat' song at her manager's engagement went viral.

Meanwhile, Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana too came out in his defense and indirectly lashed out at Vikas Gupta for slamming him. She too didn't name anyone and tweeted, "When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow."

"Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys. We are with Asim riaz," she wrote in another tweet.

