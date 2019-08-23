Vinit Kakar wraps up shooting for 'Chandragupta Maurya'

Mumbai: Actor Vinit Kakar is done shooting for the TV show "Chandragupta Maurya".

"'Chandragupta Maurya' was my first historical series. I am very thankful to Swastik Productions and Sony TV for giving me this opportunity. I'm also taking along lifelong memories with me. The show gifted me real brothers, (actors) Sourabh Raaj Jain and Nimai Bali," he said.

Vinit essayed the role of Prince Kaivarta in the show.

He is known for playing evil roles in mythological shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman" and "Rudra Ke Rakshak".