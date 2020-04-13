Viral: Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan in ‘Ramayan’, gets emotional after watching ‘Sita apaharan’ scene on TV

New Delhi: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who became a household name across India after playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’, got emotional while watching the re-run episodes of the epic mythological show. In a now-viral video on social media, Arvind Trivedi, in his earlier 80s, can be seen watching the 'Sita Apaharan' scene from ‘Ramayan’on television and in the end, he folds his hands and apologises to people. The scene made him very emotional, which is quite evident from the clip.

The video has been circulated widely on the internet by fan clubs. Take a look:

‘Ramayan’, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen late in March. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers. It has garnered the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

‘Ramayan’ aired in 1987-1988, and is created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show.

The role of Lord Ram was played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia starred as Sita and Sunil Lahiri featured as Laxman. Hanuman was played by late Dara Singh. ‘Ramayan’ also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.

‘Ramayan’ airs twice on TV - in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.