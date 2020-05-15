हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahabharat

Viral: Mahabharat's behind-the-scenes video of Arjun, Bhim and Yudhishthir getting their make-up done and signing autographs is the best thing on internet - Watch

While Nitish Bharadwaj played the titular role of Shri Krishna, Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Arjun aka Firoz Khan as Arjun amongst various others.

Viral: Mahabharat&#039;s behind-the-scenes video of Arjun, Bhim and Yudhishthir getting their make-up done and signing autographs is the best thing on internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: BR Chopra's epic saga 'Mahabharat' has made the nation stick to the TV sets one more time. Surely, Doordarshan's decision to re-run the blockbuster 80s and 90s shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', has proved to be its best bets in recent times. 

A video has now resurfaced on the internet which is a Behind-the-scenes (BTS) clipping showing the lead characters of Mahabharat namely Arjun, Yudhishthir, Bhim, Nakul, Sahdev and others getting their hair and make-up done. Bhim can be seen signing a few autographs too. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*Behind the scenes* #mahabharat #BR Chopra #Ravi Chopra #Keshav #yudhisthir #bheem #arjun #nakul #sahdev

A post shared by Mahabharata_fanpage (@arjunfiroz__universe) on

While Nitish Bharadwaj played the titular role of Shri Krishna, Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Arjun aka Firoz Khan as Arju, Sameer Chitre as Nakul and Sanjeev Chitre as Sahadeva amongst various others.

After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like ''Mahabharat', Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'. In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi. 

 

Tags:
Mahabharatvrial videoNitish BharadwajTrending videoShri KrishnaarjunYudhishthirBHIM
Next
Story

Paatal Lok audience review: Move over 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur', netizens call 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal!
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day