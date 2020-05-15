Viral: Mahabharat's behind-the-scenes video of Arjun, Bhim and Yudhishthir getting their make-up done and signing autographs is the best thing on internet - Watch

New Delhi: BR Chopra's epic saga 'Mahabharat' has made the nation stick to the TV sets one more time. Surely, Doordarshan's decision to re-run the blockbuster 80s and 90s shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', has proved to be its best bets in recent times.

A video has now resurfaced on the internet which is a Behind-the-scenes (BTS) clipping showing the lead characters of Mahabharat namely Arjun, Yudhishthir, Bhim, Nakul, Sahdev and others getting their hair and make-up done. Bhim can be seen signing a few autographs too.

Watch it here:

While Nitish Bharadwaj played the titular role of Shri Krishna, Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Arjun aka Firoz Khan as Arju, Sameer Chitre as Nakul and Sanjeev Chitre as Sahadeva amongst various others.

After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like ''Mahabharat', Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'. In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi.