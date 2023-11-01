Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra Supports Cousin And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Mannara, Says 'Koi Panga Nahi...'

New Delhi: Bollywood and Tollywood actress Mannara Chopra is currently making headlines with her confident and entertaining personality in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara is cousins with Global star Priyanka Chopra and actress Parineeti Chopra. Although, the actress doesn't like to talk about her family in the BB house now, a video is going viral where Priyanka has said loud and clear that she will always have her back.

Mannara Chopra made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film 'Zidd' co-starring starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das. At that time, Priyanka had supported Mannara by telling the media that as long as she is there, no one could mess with her family.

In the viral video, PeeCee hugs and supports Mannara. Priyanka was asked if she does not have any godfather in the film industry, does she feel that Mannara has got a 'godmother' to this she replied, "Main apne poori family ke liye yeh kahungi, mere hote hue koi unse panga nahi le sakta (I want to say this for my whole family, as far as I am here, nobody can trouble them)."

Later she was asked, how much benefit Mannara get from this and to this Priyanka replied, 'I will try to give as much benefit as I can.'

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara is emerging as a tough contestant for everyone. Apart from her, Munawar Faruqui is also becoming the audience's favourite.

Priyanka Chopra has a great relationship with her cousins ​​Parineeti and Mannara and she has often been vocal about it. A few days ago, the Love Again actress shared an adorable picture with Mannara, wishing her 'Good Luck' for her Bigg Boss 17 journey.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress shared screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.