Virat Kohli hails MTV Hustle 2.0's MC Square, artist gets a shout-out from the star cricketer!

New Delhi: Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 has gained immense love from netizens and music lovers alike. Even celebrities can’t keep away from the Hustle fandom and have been showering their support and love on social media for the talented contestants.

Amidst the pool of great talent, there is one such contestant who has been the epitome of versatility, and that’s none other than MC Square.

Abhishek Bensla aka MC Square has been consistent with his jaw-dropping performances and the brilliant usage of lyricism. Social media is not getting enough of him and one can see shout-outs from celebrities flowing in on social media. Several big-wigs from the music industry have also shown great interest in collaborating with him.

In the latest episode, Badshah and MC Square had a fun chat about Virat Kohli giving the contestant a special shout-out. He also shared his Instagram chat with the most followed cricketer in Asia, where Virat Kohli applauded him and admitted how he’s listening to ‘Naina Ki Talwar’ on a loop.

MC Square has always impressed everyone with his performances on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, and every time he hits the stage, he owns it like he’s made for it!

Watch Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 every Saturday and Sunday at 7.00 PM only on MTV to witness the star fan following!