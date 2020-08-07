Wanna laugh out loud? Watch these 5 comedy shows on OTT platforms to make your weekend a happy one!

New Delhi: Amid these tough times unleashed by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, many times people feel the need to break the clutter and laugh out loud! So, today while we are moving ahead with the 'mission unlock' in the country, keeping social distancing and safety norms in place, we suggest you top 5 comedy shows on OTT platforms to kill the boredom with a laughter punch!

Amazon Funnies (Amazon Prime Video)

There’s nothing better than 14 stand-up comedians joining hands to spread some laughter in these trying times. Amazon Funnies - Prime Day Special is here to make you laugh out loud. Adding to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day festivities, Amazon Funnies features a stellar line-up of 14 comedians that sees a comedian perform a 10-minute set every hour. The show is all set to stream on 7th August, 10 am onwards. The line-up includes Sumit Sourav, Karthik Kumar, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Nishant Tanwar, Neeti Palta, Sapan Verma, Sumukhi Suresh, Gaurav Kapoor, Urooj Ashfaq, Rahul Subramanian, Nishant Suri, Rahul Dua, and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Vir Das for India (Netflix)

After releasing two comedy specials on Netflix - Losing It and Abroad Understanding, Vir Das released another special, titled Vir Das for India a few months ago. In his set, the comedian-turned-actor reflects on his life spent growing up in India. From Parle G to Old Monk to chyawanprash, it’s Vir Das at his very best as he finds the funny side about the things that make us truly Indian. Stream this one-hour special by Vir Das for some hearty laughs and a nostalgia-filled trip.

Comicstaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Comicstaan (Season 1 and 2) on Amazon Prime Video is a reality show that features a bunch of budding comedians who, under the guidance of Kaneez Surka, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Zakir Khan, Neeti Patla and Urooj Ashfaq, try different genres of comedy to make us laugh. In addition to their sets that’ll leave you in splits, you also get to see how these contestants rehearse for their shows and what goes on behind the scenes into creating a perfect laughter-inducing set.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix)

In this Netflix show, Kanan goes through a letter he wrote when he was 15, which included a list of goals, as he evaluates how far he has come in life. Even though Kanan takes up a poignant tone in this 80-minute stand-up act, his subtle and witty comments rolled into one with each point makes everyone burst into laughter.

Pushpavalli (Amazon Prime Video)

If you prefer a comedy show over a stand-up special, then Amazon Prime Video’s Pushpavalli is your go-to option. Starring Sumukhi Suresh, Pushapavalli follows the story of a girl who is obsessed with a boy like a crazy ex-girlfriend but has never dated him. The show is laced with witty one-liners and relatable situations, evoking bouts of laughter. Sumukhi’s impeccable comic timing steals the show. It’s a must-watch if you’re looking for some light-hearted laughter that shows Sumukhi deliver a performance to remember.