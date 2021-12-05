‘Wanted to take revenge on Anu Malik’ reveals Kumar Sanu on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Mumbai: Popular singer Kumar Sanu who has crooned hit numbers like ‘Churake Dil Mera’ and ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ accomplished his unfulfilled dream on the latest season of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when he recreated Anu Malik’s song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen' from the movie 'Baazigar' to mainly sing the rap part of it

"I actually wanted to take revenge from Anu Malik. He didn't let me sing the rap part of the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen,'' revealed Sanu who is appearing as a special guest on the singing reality show.

The singer further added, "I could have done it easily, but he didn't let me do it. Since then, I always wanted, from the bottom of my heart to take revenge on him by singing the rap part. And today my revenge is completed on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."

The latest season of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' has Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. Aditya Narayan is hosting the show. It airs on Zee TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.