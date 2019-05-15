Watch award-winning Hollywood drama 'Moneyball' on &PrivéHD

What do you do when your team is faced with a disheartening defeat and all your star players have left? And now you are confronted with a challenge of a limited budget to acquire new ones, with a hope of taking them to victory and re-establishing your team's fame and glory? Watch Oakland A's general manager (played by Brad Pitt) along with Yale-educated economist (played by Jonah Hill) challenge the system and defy conventional wisdom, as they are forced to rebuild this small-market team with a roster of misfits that will forever change the way, the game is played. &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, will air, Moneyball as a part of Privé Break Free on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1 PM.

With six Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, the critically acclaimed American sports film is directed by Bennett Miller and written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin. The film is based on Michael Lewis's 2003 nonfiction book "Moneyball", an account of the Oakland Athletics baseball team's 2002 season and their general manager Billy Beane's attempts to assemble a competitive team.

