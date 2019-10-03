Watch First Premiere of 'Holmes and Watson' on &flix

The greatest sleuth of all time, with a confidante like no other – Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson are back in business. Catch the eccentric yet ingenious detective and his partner-in-crime as they return in a comic yet gripping tale with 'Holmes and Watson'. Go beyond the ordinary and leap forth into the world of mysteries as &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to air this rib-tickling crime-thriller as part of 'Flix First Premiere', this Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 1:25 PM and 9 PM.

The film also airs as a part of Club Privé on this Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD. Written and directed by Etan Cohen, the film features a stellar cast comprising Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly with Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Steve Coogan, and Ralph Fiennes in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque London landscapes, the film opens with young Sherlock in a class full of bullies.

This sharp-witted child is seen putting his genius brain to task as he conjures up various situations that detain the very bullies from his class. Cut to present, Sherlock and his childhood aide Dr Watson join forces to investigate a puzzling murder case at London's exquisite Buckingham Palace. With new twists and clues beginning to emerge, the two set out of a mission to catch the killer before he reaches the Queen.

Will the detective duo get to the bottom of the crime, this time around?

