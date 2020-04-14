Watch Hindi Television premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home on &pictures

It is rightly said that 'superheroes don't wear capes. Given the situation we are in today, staying at home and staying safe has turned everybody into a superhero. While you are doing your part, &pictures is all set to keep you company along with the neighbourhood superhero as it airs the Hindi Television Premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home.

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie showcases how Peter Parker finds himself in a whirlwind of the situation as he uncovers the mystery of the Elementals. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, alongside an ensemble cast comprising of Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jake Gyllenhaal, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will have its Hindi Television Premiere on Tuesday, 14th April 2020 at 11:30 am.

Spiderman: Far From Home is considered to be the first highest-grossing Spiderman film worldwide. The movie revolves around Peter who is still reeling with the thought that his mentor Tony Stark is no more, takes a break from his superhero duties and goes on a school trip to Europe along with his classmates. However, his plans are scrapped as a major threat follows him as the Elementals, a group of giant creatures from another dimension of Earth spells destruction across continent. Thinking about what his mentor would do in this given situation, Peter steps up to take on these new threats and join forces with Nick Fury to uncover this mystery and save the world.

To see how Spider-man will save the day, tune into &pictures to watch the Hindi Television Premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home on 14th April at 11:30 am.